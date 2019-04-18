Voting starts for Maharashtra's 10 Lok Sabha seats

JUST IN
IANS  |  Mumbai 

Voting started on a peaceful note for 10 Lok Sabha seats spread in Maharashtras Vidarbha and Marathwada regions in the second phase of elections on Thursday morning.

The constitutencies going to polling are -- Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur (SC) and Solapur (SC).

The main contests shall be between ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena and Opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party, besides the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), a Dalit-Muslim front.

Among the early voters were former Union Home Minister and ex-Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, his wife Ujwala, their legislator daughter Praniti Shinde and other family members who arrived at a polling station to cast exercise their franchise.

Thu, April 18 2019. 07:30 IST

