West Bengal Governor to meet PM, Amit Shah

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Amid unabated post-election violence in West Bengal, its Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi arrived here on Monday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I couldn't wish him (Modi) personally on the swearing-in day, hence this is a courtesy visit," Tripathi told reporters.

Tripathi's tenure will end on July 23. It is learnt that since a tense situation prevails in West Bengal, the issue is likely to be taken up when the Governor meets Modi and Shah.

In the last 15 days, over a dozen people have lost their lives in violence in the state, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 12:50 IST

