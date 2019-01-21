Wife held for murdering husband in Gurugram

Police have arrested seven people, including the wife of a man, for killing him brutally last week.

The body of Jogender Singh, 37, was found on Sunday in a ravine in Bajghera here. It was in a cotton bag and tied with rope. There were several blunt wounds on the body.

"Immediately we quizzed his wife and brother," said of The woman confessed that she hired contract killers to eliminate her husband.

Earlier, she had filed a complaint that her husband had disappeared.

Police said Jogender Singh's wife reportedly offered Rs 16 lakh to have him killed. Both the deceased and his wife belonged to a village in Haryana's district.

" sensed her husband had illicit relations with a woman and he would marry her and may transfer his property to her," a said.

The victim was beaten to death on the night of January 15-16 at his house. The body was later dumped in the ravine.

The wife of the victim registered an FIR saying her husband had gone missing on January 17.

Most of the accused, hailing from different parts of and Delhi, were arrested and produced before a on Monday.

