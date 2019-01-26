Woman dies after taking temple food in Karnataka

A 28-year-old woman died after consuming offered at a temple near town in Karnataka's district, about 80km from here, officials said on Saturday.

"A probe has been ordered after a woman died due to consumption of temple offering in district," a statement from H.D. Kumaraswamy's office said here.

The woman named Kavitha died while receiving treatment at a state-run hospital in the district, Deputy told the media.

At least nine others, including two children, who consumed the same from in the town were also shifted to the hospital.

"The cause of the incident is being probed," Sravan said.

In December 2018, 13 people died while 60 others feel ill after consuming the served at at Sulvadi village in Chamarajanagar.

The temple's pontiff and three trustees admitted to mixing insecticide in the offering, police had said.

--IANS

bha/mag/prs

