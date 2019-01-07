11 million jobs lost in 2018

India's unemployment rate shot up to 7.4 per cent in December 2018. This is the highest unemployment rate we've seen in 15 months. The rate has increased sharply from the 6.6 per cent clocked in November.

The climb to 7.4 per cent also indicates that the small fall in the unemployment rate seen in November was possibly an aberration in a trend that indicates a steady increase in the unemployment rate. The 30-day moving average of the unemployment rate had climbed up much ahead by January 6, to 7.8 per cent. The count of unemployed has been increasing steadily. Over the year ...