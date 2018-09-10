2+2 steps forward, one step back

The 2+2 dialogue between the Union ministers for defence and external affairs and their counterparts from the United States was held last week after delays, which led many to worry about the low priority that Indo-US ties were apparently assigned by the administration of President Donald Trump.

In the event the talks were revealing of the strategic vision that unites the two countries — as well as of issues, new and old, that might cause division. The highlight of the talks was certainly the agreement to sign an agreement on security co-ordination, which is a variant of one of the ...