JUST IN
Tamil Nadu governor is lighting fires the BJP cannot control
Supply chain disruptions likely despite falling trade
Lessons from the biggest multibaggers
Asia's prospects: Status quo or a rougher ride?
Leader in tech, laggard in succession systems
Privatisation and debt are on the radar of bankers
A matter of tenure and retirement of PSB chiefs
The information asymmetry in aggregator biz makes regulation necessary
RSS, power & pitfalls
The year's biggest question mark: China
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Tamil Nadu governor is lighting fires the BJP cannot control
icon-arrow-left
When shareholders don't buy the numbers
Business Standard

2022: A very unusual year

Last year was a nightmare best forgotten. This year started on a strong note for investors, but private markets are still due for a further shakeout

Topics
equity market | Stock Market | cryptocurrency

Akash Prakash 

Follow this columnist
Akash Prakash

While investors in India have heard how tough 2022 was for global investors, most do not fully appreciate the extent of global wealth destruction. India, after all, had its seventh year of positive equity market returns in local currency terms (though it had negative 8.6 per cent returns in dollar terms). Indian markets are also not that far from their all-time highs. Most investors in
Indian stocks are still in the money as we speak.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on equity market

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 22:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.