21 million jobs added in May

Although the unemployme­nt rate remained very high at 23.5 per cent in May 2020, labour market conditions im­proved during the month. The la­bour participation rate and the em­ployment rate improved significantly. The total number of people employed increased by 21 million during May 2020.

