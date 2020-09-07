21 million salaried jobs lost

Salaried employees continue to take a hit in India's job markets during the lockdown. Five months into the lockdown, they remain the biggest casualty. Other types of employment have recovered most of their initial losses and some have even gained in employment.

But salaried employees continue to suffer increasing job losses. Salaried jobs do not seem to grow in tandem with economic growth, or even with an increase in entrepreneurship. But, they are suffering the most during the current economic meltdown. A job is generally understood to be a salaried job if a person is ...