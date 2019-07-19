50 years of socialism

It is perhaps easy for us today, in a country that has been socialist since independence — and which, in spite of a quarter century of liberalisation, seems to be growing more socialist every year — to imagine the alternative possibilities that existed 50 years ago, as we nationalised the banks.

We know, in retrospect, that India was condemned to increasing statism, disruption, and authoritarianism in the years after 1969 — and that Indira Gandhi’s style of inner-party autocracy, her hawkishness, and her left-wing populism would eclipse her father’s ...