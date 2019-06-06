5G aspirations and realities

Ah, 5G! The very thought seems to excite so many.

What is it? It is a mix of telecom technologies1 delivering much higher data speeds on more extensive connectivity, using much lower power, with extended battery life, and emitting less radiation, for ways to connect and operate most of the conveniences people use regularly. From smartphones and computers for communications, study, work, research, entertainment, to other devices and machines, such as for managing utilities (electricity and water) at home and the workplace, refrigerators and cooking devices, industrial equipment, transport, ...