A booster for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation this weekend, announced that the next phase of the Indian vaccine roll-out would begin on January 3. To start with, teenagers in the age group 15-18 will become eligible for the vaccine in the first week of 2022.

Then, one week later, the most vulnerable sections of society will become eligible for a booster dose. Paralleling the initiation of the vaccination programme almost one year ago, the initial booster doses will be provided to health care workers, front line workers, and to those above the age of 60 who have co-morbidities. These ...