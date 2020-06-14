A bottom-up approach to investing

The phased end of lockdown and the rebooting of the economy has started. But it’s going to be a long process and there could well be more lockdowns. India has largely wasted the time bought by a long, harsh lockdown since it hasn’t built healthcare capacity. As the economy opens up, the number of cases is growing, and that is inevitable.

Nobody knows when numbers will peak and if herd immunity will occur, or a new cure or vaccine will be found. The economy has several obvious problems. One is massive unemployment. Unemployment was already an issue pre-lockdown. ...