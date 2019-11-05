Sunil Singhania of Abakkus Asset Manager has written an interesting piece on a bubble in quality stocks in India. Mr Singhania is a smart investor, has a good track record and is a veteran of the markets, having seen both bull and bear phases. All serious investors and students of stock market should read his piece.

Mr Singhania basically makes the point that quality stocks in India trade at very high multiples. These multiples cannot be justified if we look at the financial performance of these companies, or compare them with global peers. Given the high starting valuations, these ...