A catalogue of wants

Forty-two days into the lockdown, not having run out of medicines or groceries (bar boneless chicken for a few days), our definition of “essential” goods has somewhat changed, leading to some unpleasantness in the household. Wish lists have started popping up in (heated) conversations, on the (usually irate) family WhatsApp group, in shouted orders (never requests), about what everyone needs.

Here’s a catalogue of some of these. If any kind soul, or souls, can lend a helping hand, they will have our eternal gratitude. What the kids want: Malls, multiplexes and ...