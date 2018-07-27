A Chhattisgarh diary

July 22 I have to travel to Chhattisgarh on work, a trip involving a flight to Hyderabad, another flight to Raipur and then a five-hour train ride to Raigarh. I am excited because I have never been to the state before.

Our work there is with the adivasis of the area whose lands have been “bought” by private companies running thermal power stations. The land has been appropriated in violation of the Atrocities Act, whose provisions the Supreme Court so dislikes (without, of course, knowing much about how the Act is actually implemented). The adivasis have filed criminal ...