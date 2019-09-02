A clarification

-
The report “Indigo flies past Air India on international routes” (September 2) by Aneesh Phadnis says Indigo had 11.8 per cent of all the international seats to and from India to AI’s 11.4 per cent and Emirates’ 8.1 per cent. This is wrong going by the sheer volume of international flights with wide-body aircraft that AI operates compared to the routes and capacity deployed by Indigo in the international sectors. Indigo offers one-fifth of the seats offered by Air India on international sectors.
The report itself says AI carried 1.82 million passengers from April-June, making it the largest airline on overseas routes whereas Indigo carried 1.49 million passengers in the same period.
Corporate Communications
Air India
