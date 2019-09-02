A clarification

The report “Indigo flies past on international routes” (September 2) by Aneesh Phadnis says Indigo had 11.8 per cent of all the international seats to and from India to AI’s 11.4 per cent and Emirates’ 8.1 per cent. This is wrong going by the sheer volume of international flights with wide-body aircraft that AI operates compared to the routes and capacity deployed by Indigo in the international sectors. Indigo offers one-fifth of the seats offered by on international sectors.

The report itself says AI carried 1.82 million passengers from April-June, making it the largest airline on overseas routes whereas Indigo carried 1.49 million passengers in the same period.

Corporate Communications

Air India





The report was based on an analysis done by aviation consultancy firm CAPA which compared airlines on deployed seats on a standalone basis.

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar MargNew Delhi 110 002Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in