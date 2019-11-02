A court order that has profound implications

The Bombay High Court order of October 17 in the case of the Adani group has far-reaching legal implications that threaten to jeopardise the evidence-gathering process of our law enforcement agencies and has the potential to destabilise many ongoing high-profile cases.

The writ petition pertains to the suspected over-invoicing of coal imports from Indonesia, being investigated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The DRI has alleged that several entities, including the Adani group, through a maze of companies in different sovereign jurisdictions, have overvalued coal ...