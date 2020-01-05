A credible Budget

The evolving economic situation is making Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s job increasingly difficult, as she prepares to present the Union Budget in less than a month from now.

A senior finance ministry official has been quoted as saying that the government may not be able to complete the strategic sale of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Container Corporation of India, and Air India in the current fiscal year. As the government was expected to raise over Rs 56,000 crore by selling its stake in BPCL, a significant shortfall on account of disinvestment will put ...