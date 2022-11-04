A curious deal, with or without the blue tick

The takeover is going to end up fuelling multiple case studies. It’s hard to make financial sense of the terms of the acquisition. Consider an entity with $5 billion (2021) revenues, net income of minus $221 million (meaning loss), free cash flows of $630 million, interest costs of $50 million and a revenue compound annual growth rate of just under 15 per cent (2016-21). How much would you pay? Any MBA student who valued this at $44 billion would get an F.