A dead end

Multiple rounds of talks between the protesting farmers and the Union government seem to have made no progress. The last round raised some hope, but it now appears that the government conceded some ground for virtually nothing.

The government agreed to exclude the farming community from the ambit of the pollution control law and not to tinker with the existing subsidy system in the draft electricity amendment Act. Neither of the concessions should have been given but even then the farmers are not convinced and have threatened to intensify the agitation if their main demands of repealing ...