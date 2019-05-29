A flight that wasn't

A powerful business tycoon being deplaned and stopped from flying out of the country could any day be a scene from a racy thriller.

But the dramatic sequence of events leading to Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal and his wife getting off-boarded from an Emirates flight to Dubai holds a mystery that hasn’t been unravelled. How did Goyal and his wife clear the immigration at Mumbai airport if there was a lookout circular, on the basis of which they were told to get off the plane some minutes later? With no clear answer to the question from the authorities, there are two ...