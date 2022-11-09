A fresh beginning

took over as the 50th of India (CJI) on Wednesday and will have the longest term in office in a decade. He will be for a little over two years as against his predecessor U U Lalit’s term of just 74 days. The fact that Justice Chandrachud will have a relatively long term, which places him in a good position to initiate and implement reforms, has raised expectations. His reputation as judge, reflected through various judgments, has only added to the overall anticipation. In an interview with The Indian Express, published on Wednesday, Justice Chandrachud talked about some of the priorities, which, if acted upon, will improve the state of the judiciary in India.