A fresh blow to globalisation

The world has changed since Ukraine. It is too early to grasp the full dimensions of the change that is upon us. But two things are reasonably clear.

The reordering of international relations that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine is intended to bring about is likely to be a protracted affair. Two, the trend towards globalisation, which had suffered reverses even before the Ukraine crisis, has received another severe jolt. To grasp these changes, we need to first discount the narrative on Ukraine put out by the West. The Western media would have us believe that the conflict ...