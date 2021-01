A good climate year

A few entries in the energy and climate calendar for 2021 give reason for optimism this year, even though the shadow of Covid-19 continues to loom. For a start, in about two weeks from now, there will be a large, new aggressive player on the climate change stage.

US and climate pact US President-elect Joe Biden has climate change and clean energy at the core of his agenda. In a tweet last month, he said: “On day one, my administration will rejoin the Paris Agreement and put America back in the business of leading the world on climate change.” He said his green team ...