A gush of money

The net foreign portfolio investment of Rs 33,116 crore in March 2019 is nothing short of spectacular in a market in which key indices have been propped up by a few stocks, with a large proportion of listed companies witnessing a bear phase compared to their highs of 2018. Last month’s inflow came after a substantial Rs 15,328 crore in February, and is the highest in India’s history since the Rs 33,782 crore in March 2017.

It is also a large multiple of the mean and median monthly net investments of Rs 2,000-odd crore a month in the past three financial years. Year 2018 was ...