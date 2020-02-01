A half-hearted approach

Two challenges confronted the makers of the Union Budget for 2020-21 that was presented yesterday. The government’s finances had come under stress and the Indian economy was in the grip of a slowdown.

Thanks to a combination of unrealistic revenue projections and a decline in the growth rate, the government’s revenues had taken a big hit in 2019-20. Similarly, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2019-20, according to the first advance estimate, was down to 5 per cent. The latest GDP numbers for 2018-19, which were revised downwards, meant that India’s ...