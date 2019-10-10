A half-trillion dollar shift away from China

These days rarely a day passes without trade wars making the headlines. And yet, despite more than a year of duties on US merchandise imports from China, and a synchronised global slowdown nearly universally blamed on the trade wars, the headline trade numbers do not seem to have changed much.

To investigate this, Credit Suisse surveyed a hundred global companies (with a combined $1 trillion in annual sales), and pored over trade statistics as well as longer-term economic trends. Beyond the obvious policy uncertainty (negotiations are still ongoing), we found two main reasons why there ...