A high-intensity trade war lies ahead

President Donald Trump has now dropped the other shoe and there might even be one more to come: With the announcement on Monday that the US was slapping tariffs on additional $ 200 billions of Chinese goods, there is no illusion left about the fact that we are entering into a protracted high-intensity trade war between the world’s two most important economies — with huge negative implications for the global economy.

Almost no significant economic player — whether a corporate or a national one — will be able to dismiss the risk of becoming a collateral casualty of ...