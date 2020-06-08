A horror movie in the making?

As the world starts gingerly to reopen after an unprecedented shutdown, the widespread sense of relief that it’s finally over is heavily tinged with anxiety and fears about the social and economic consequences of the three-month long crippling lockdown.

The road back to normality or even a semblance of it (the so-called “new normal”) is paved with flashing lights at every turn. The real challenge for policy makers everywhere is to be prepared for an outbreak of large-scale social unrest likely to be triggered by severe financial hardship and job losses in the wake of ...