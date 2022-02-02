A huge bet on growth

Current market valuations in India imply that anyone buying or holding today has to believe that India is entering a period of sustained high economic and corporate profit growth. Any budget will be looked at through this lens by market participants.

Do you feel more confident of long-term growth after the event? One route to accelerate long-term growth would be through serious structural reform. That has not really been attempted in this Budget. There are no serious far reaching reforms, unlike the last Budget, such as privatisation of public sector banks, a serious attempt to ...