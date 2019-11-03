A lesson from Pakistan

Not everything that happens in Pakistan is reprehensible and condemnable. Occasionally there are things that are admirable and even, to be honest, examples we should emulate. Now, if you think this point is contentious, let me give you what I believe is a perfect illustration.

And it comes from a field where you might think we have little to learn from our neighbour, the ethics of television anchoring. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the country’s television regulator, has taken a step that we in India badly need to follow. Anchors, it has said, must ...