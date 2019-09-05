A link among inequality, conflict and cooperation

The link between inequality and crime has often been pointed out both in scholarly and popular discussion. There is empirical confirmation of the association between inequality of visible or conspicuous expenditure and violent crime, as there is also evidence from several countries of a positive relation between income inequality and property crimes and violent crimes like robbery, homicide and murder.

A visit to cities like Nairobi, Johannesburg and Rio de Janeiro, to take the cities in three highly unequal countries, often makes it plain even for the most casual observer. Similarly, ...