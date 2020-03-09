A lost opportunity?

Pig farming is among the most lucrative segments of the livestock sector. The reasons are many. Pigs are the most prolific breeders, delivering between six and 14 piglets in one go.

Litters of eight to 12 piglets are fairly common. Their females attain sexual maturity very early, at merely eight to nine months age, and can conceive twice a year, if managed well. The cost of rearing them is relatively low as they can thrive on a variety of foods, such as damaged grains, unmarketable vegetables and fruits, kitchen wastes and various kinds of fodders and sugarcane leaves. Moreover, they are ...