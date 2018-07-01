A matter of positioning: Durex mocks rupee as it slips below 69-mark

Not a good omen

Ever since the (BJP) moved its national headquarters from 11, Ashoka Road in the heart of New Delhi to (pictured) outside the Lutyens zone, several of its senior leaders have found it difficult to make time to regularly attend office. The BJP shifted to its new office in October 2017, and its results in some of the state/local body elections since then have not been to its satisfaction. It struggled to win the Gujarat assembly polls, but won in Tripura convincingly. While the BJP emerged the single largest party in Karnataka, it couldn't form the government in the state. The chequered electoral fortune of the party has planted seeds of doubt among some of its leaders that the vastu of the new office is not propitious.

A matter of positioning

The Indian rupee’s downslide hasn’t escaped the attention of the advertising fraternity. While economists and policy makers continue to fret since the rupee touched 69 against the dollar last week, contraceptive brand has urged people to look at the bright side. It tweeted a picture of the figure “69” written in big, bold with the words “perform well in every position” inscribed below. At one end of the picture were two pack of condoms. In a message, it simply said: “Rupee may not perform in this position but you can! Buy now.”

The missing businesswomen

Women business leaders were conspicuous by their absence at a meeting in which Prime Minister (pictured) was supposed to confer with India Inc leaders in Mumbai. The organisers said they had to cajole a co-founder of a start-up to attend the meeting simply to mark the presence of a woman, as there was no one else from any other sector available to meet the PM. A sad commentary on the state of women's representation in business.