A move towards the landlord port?

In what must rank as a significant event, the board of trustees of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP) decided that the time had come to privatise the only container terminal that is run by the port. A resolution to this effect was passed in a recently held meeting of the board. As was expected, the resolution was opposed by the two labour trustees on the board but was nevertheless carried by majority.

Of the five container terminals in the JNP, the port itself runs only one. Of the others, one is run by APM Terminals, another by the Singapore Port Authority and two by DP World. Indeed, ...