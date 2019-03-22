A nation of Tweeters and a messy prologue to a startlingly trivial election

“There was lying on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp; there was lying on TV… doctored pictures were aired and shared, and real pictures were dismissed as doctored…On both sides (the lies) suggested a society that had slipped the bonds of rationality and fallen completely into the post-fact order.” -- Farhad Manjoo, tech columnist for the New York Times on the coverage of the India-Pakistan conflict Given all the fake news proliferating the world today from sources as varied as the Trump White House and the people who pushed for Brexit in Britain, it is worrying ...