A new paradigm

SpaceX, the private aerospace company led by the charismatic and controversial Elon Musk, has just completed a historic mission. Its Crew Dragon spacecraft delivered two astronauts from America's National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to the International Space Station (ISS) and returned safely to Earth.

This is the first time a private company has successfully carried astronauts and returned, that too with the craft in reusable condition. It marks a new technological paradigm for the private sector and it has large implications for nations such as India with space-faring ...