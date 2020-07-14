A paradigm-defining contest with China

Although tortuous negotiation seems to have helped India and China in starting their disengagement from hotspots on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the fear of being catapulted into yet another crisis along the disputed boundary remains ever present.

Xi Jinping’s unabashed au­thoritarianism, his efforts to stiffen the sinews of the Chinese military machine, and his frantic efforts to position China as a strategic counterweight to the United States have all combined to create an unprecedented crisis in the existing international order. India has also become a victim of ...