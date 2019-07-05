A path to $5-trillion economy

The build-up to this year’s Union Budget witnessed unparalleled optimism and ambition from industry following an “unambiguous” mandate by citizens reaffirming faith in the Modi government. To set the ball rolling for the New India under Modi 2.0, this year’s Budget was presented by India’s first full-time female Finance Minister (FM), Nirmala Sitharaman.

From 1970, it has been a tradition that the serving FM carries a hardbound briefcase. However, this tradition was broken since the FM opted for a bahi-khata, instead of a briefcase. The theme for the Budget was ...