A perfect spy novel for the lockdown

I’ve done an incredible amount of reading during the last three weeks. In fact, apart from the cramming I did for my Tripos at Cambridge, I don’t think I’ve ever read as much. But it’s been almost entirely about the wretched virus that’s wrecking our lives.

The solitary exception is John Le Carre’s new book Agent Running in the Field. If you want to ward off the blues or simply find something to distract you from the ceaseless television coverage of Covid-19, you could do a lot worse than pick up this book. But if you haven’t already got it, an ...