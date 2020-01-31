A poor country of very rich people

Military muscle, martial music and a flowing turban are sare jahan se acchha. But sitting glued to the television on Republic Day while prime ministerial — I mean the parade’s — splendour unfolded on the screen was a trifle disappointing.

The feisty Nirmala Sitharaman should have demanded a finance ministry float to showcase the billionaires who are the NDA’s principal creation. Indians may starve but who cares if the declared riches of only 63 tycoons exceed the 2018-19 Union budget of Rs 24.5 trillion? Perhaps she didn’t want to encourage the bolshie Abhijit ...