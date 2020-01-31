JUST IN
A poor country of very rich people

Nowhere amidst the efflorescence of the Republic Day parade was there any hint that India was not really that rich country of poor people

Sunanda K Datta-Ray 

Sunanda K Datta-Ray

Military muscle, martial music and a flowing turban are sare jahan se acchha. But sitting glued to the television on Republic Day while prime ministerial — I mean the parade’s — splendour unfolded on the screen was a trifle disappointing.

The feisty Nirmala Sitharaman should have demanded a finance ministry float to showcase the billionaires who are the NDA’s principal creation. Indians may starve but who cares if the declared riches of only 63 tycoons exceed the 2018-19 Union budget of Rs 24.5 trillion? Perhaps she didn’t want to encourage the bolshie Abhijit ...

First Published: Fri, January 31 2020. 20:52 IST

