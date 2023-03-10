JUST IN
Dialogue inside-out
Business Standard

A presidency in peril

From the point of view of India's chosen position as a bridge between West and East and between North and South, the inability to craft even a weak consensus as well as the Indonesians will be a worry

Mihir S Sharma 

Mihir S Sharma

Two recent ministerial-level summits of the Group of 20 nations ended without a joint statement from those assembled. For the Indian government, deeply invested in its G20 presidency as a sign of its global leadership, this might be a major problem — and one it cannot solve without being more pro-active than it is usually comfortable being.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 22:58 IST

