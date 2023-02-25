JUST IN
Sania's legacy: She's a legend beyond the sport she played
Why the war may be heading for a cease-fire
The great educational divide
Former CEAs would do well to be less political
Social capital and Budgets: The picture is varied, not just black or white
As Ajay Banga becomes World Bank president, this is where he can start
The Bank doesn't mean the World to anyone
The return of an old mindset
Artificial Intelligence and the art of winning in this brave new world
Long road to fiscal consolidation
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Sania's legacy: She's a legend beyond the sport she played
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

A Punjab vacuum and the K-word

Think. A big police station on the border is overrun by an armed mob, a suspect freed, and then the state says sorry. One has to be nuts to be thinking there will be no consequences

Topics
BS Opinion | Punjab | Khalistan movement

Shekhar Gupta 

Follow this columnist
Shekhar Gupta

If the visuals we have seen from Amritsar these past couple of days – a mob of followers of the new charismatic and radical preacher Amritpal Singh – do not jolt us, it shows us how indifferent and lazy we've become on the most critical issues of supreme national interest.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 09:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.