A ray of hope

The April-June 2018 quarter results have been encouraging for corporate India as earnings have come back into the green after contracting in three out of four previous quarters. The combined net profit of all companies is up 7.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the quarter against 7 per cent decline during the same quarter last fiscal year and 21.6 per cent decline in the fourth quarter of 2018.

In many ways, corporate India seems to have finally recovered the ground it had lost after demonetisation and the roll-out of the goods and services tax. An analysis of over 2,200 companies shows ...