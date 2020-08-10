A recovery to worry: Revival in employment has left out salaried jobs

Most of the employment that was lost immediately after the imposition of a nationwide lockdown has been restored. An estimated 121.5 million jobs were forfeited by the lockdown in its first month, in April 2020.

This loss narrowed down to 100.3 million in May and then dramatically to a much smaller 29.9 million in June. July 2020 saw a further reduction in this loss of jobs to 11 million. The recovery in jobs reflects, to a great extent, an unlocking of the economy from the draconian cessation of practically all economic activities, save a few, in late March and through most of ...