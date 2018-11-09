A royal challenge for India

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society’s (NMMLS) controversial concept note should have spoken of monarchical, not presidential, government.

If Napoleon could pick up the Crown of France from the gutter, Bokassa style himself Emperor of Central Africa, and Indira Gandhi coyly ask British reporters not to call her “Empress of India”, why should Narendra Damodardas Modi not be “Hindustan Naresh”? Naresh is “King of Kings”, “Ruler of Man”. Nepalese monarchs, incarnations of Vishnu and absolute rulers of the world’s only ...