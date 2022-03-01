A rules-based world order. Where?

After Russia invaded Ukraine, America and its global allies have worked themselves into a frenzy over protecting a “rules-based global order” and “saving democracy”. Bollocks.

The question to ask is: Whose rules? When Russia and China, among others, think they ought to be part of the new rule-making club, but continue to make them anyway in the areas they dominate, which rules-based order are we talking about? Rules are subservient to power. The rules for China’s entry into the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the UN Security Council were bent by the US ...