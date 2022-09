A Russian reckoning

The 200th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has offered a moment of reckoning for President Vladimir Putin’s ill-judged revanchist project. For hard-pressed Ukrainians this grim anniversary offers crucial consolation in terms of a rapid advance of its military in the Kharkiv region in the north-east and the unexpectedly precipitous flight of Russian formations, abandoning all manner of defence equipment, including tanks and rocket launchers. Having recaptured the strategic town of Izyum, which was once a critical jumping-off point for the Russian military, Ukraine’s lightning counter-offensive has brought its forces to less than 50 km from the Russian border. All told, in September, Ukrainian forces claim to have recovered 3,000 square km of lost territory, a fact that has been corroborated by the Russian defence ministry’s publication of a map on Sunday that showed most of its forces were out of Kharkiv.

