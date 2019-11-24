A sensible call

Telecom companies, both incumbents as well as the disruptor, have shown maturity by announcing hikes in mobile phone tariffs in the first week of December. Though the amount is not known as yet, the first mobile phone tariff hike in close to a decade could be a turning point for the sector, saddled with record losses and debt, largely due to rock-bottom prices, triggered by unhealthy competition.

The move can be the first step in getting the telecom sector back on track, though a lot will depend on how it plays out in terms of subscriber movement affected by the tariff change. For the ...